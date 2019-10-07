Gear4music’s (G4M) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Gear4music (LON:G4M) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on the stock.

Gear4music stock remained flat at $GBX 200 ($2.61) during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,725. Gear4music has a twelve month low of GBX 162.50 ($2.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 570 ($7.45). The company has a market cap of $41.89 million and a P/E ratio of -285.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 193.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

About Gear4music

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in Europe and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums and drum pads, e-drum accessories, hybrid drumming products, acoustic drum kits, acoustic kit types, individual drums, cymbals, snare and frame drums, drum hardware products, drum accessories, and various percussion products; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, acoustic, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

