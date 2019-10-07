Gemini Dollar One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.51 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $9.67 million and $2.51 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00012656 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, The Rock Trading and DEx.top. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00193199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.01043216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00027617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00090884 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 9,613,718 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, HitBTC, Bibox and The Rock Trading. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

