Genex Power (ASX:GNX) Stock Price Down 2%

Genex Power Ltd (ASX:GNX)’s stock price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.25 ($0.17) and last traded at A$0.25 ($0.17), 54,071 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.25 ($0.18).

The business has a 50-day moving average of A$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,291.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61.

Get Genex Power alerts:

In other news, insider Teresa Dyson 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th.

Genex Power Company Profile (ASX:GNX)

Genex Power Limited engages in the generation and storage of renewable energy in Australia. It generates power through hydro and solar projects. The company was formerly known as Allied Resources Limited and changed its name to Genex Power Limited in August 2013. Genex Power Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Genex Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genex Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.