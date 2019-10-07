Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.95

Genworth MI Canada Inc (TSE:MIC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.95 and traded as high as $52.59. Genworth MI Canada shares last traded at $52.54, with a volume of 34,654 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MIC shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Genworth MI Canada from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC upgraded Genworth MI Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Genworth MI Canada from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Genworth MI Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.20. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.95.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$168.70 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Genworth MI Canada Inc will post 5.4499999 EPS for the current year.

In other Genworth MI Canada news, Director Brian Leo Hurley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.07, for a total value of C$3,124,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,802,567.96. Also, Senior Officer Deborah Lynn Mcpherson sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.18, for a total value of C$188,556.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$794,257. Insiders sold 82,834 shares of company stock worth $4,248,506 in the last three months.

About Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC)

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

