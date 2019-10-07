GET Protocol (GET) Market Cap Hits $4.01 Million

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00004225 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Liquid. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $1,843.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00039283 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.89 or 0.05548541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001092 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol (GET) is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets.

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

