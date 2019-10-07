Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 169.3% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the second quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 91,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 83,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 182,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 415,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,062,000 after purchasing an additional 55,323 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $62.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,126,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,399,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.76. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $77.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.41. The stock has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $313,670.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,567,519.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,716 shares of company stock worth $821,299. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

