Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $216,077.25 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Lanni Romney sold 4,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $216,077.25. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lanni Romney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Lanni Romney sold 13,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $601,380.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Lanni Romney sold 5,717 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $259,837.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,208. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.45 million, a PE ratio of 233.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.34.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSHD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

