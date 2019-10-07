GR Engineering Services (ASX:GNG) Stock Price Down 3.4%

GR Engineering Services Ltd (ASX:GNG) traded down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.85 ($0.60) and last traded at A$0.85 ($0.60), 8,545 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.88 ($0.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $130.58 million and a PE ratio of 20.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. GR Engineering Services’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

About GR Engineering Services (ASX:GNG)

GR Engineering Services Limited operates as an engineering, consulting, and contracting company that provides engineering design and construction services to the mining and mineral processing industries in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Mineral Processing, and Oil and Gas segments.

