Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.73

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.73 and traded as high as $30.50. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 304,027 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWO. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays downgraded Great-West Lifeco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.39.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.37, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a current ratio of 11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$2.75 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco Inc will post 3.2299998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.24%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

