Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives $4.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRPN. ValuEngine upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush set a $3.50 price objective on Groupon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub cut Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $5.00 price objective on Groupon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Get Groupon alerts:

In other news, Director Robert J. Bass acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,614,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the second quarter valued at about $14,340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Groupon by 5,244.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,019,730 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after buying an additional 3,944,518 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Groupon by 3.7% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,645,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $202,789,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Groupon by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,106,589 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $25,442,000 after buying an additional 1,350,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.69. 3,162,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,379,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.35. Groupon has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $532.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.70 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Groupon will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.