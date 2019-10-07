Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Growthpoint Properties Australia Ltd (ASX:GOZ)’s share price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$4.40 ($3.12) and last traded at A$4.40 ($3.12), approximately 659,109 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 404,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$4.32 ($3.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32.

Get Growthpoint Properties Australia alerts:

In other news, insider Maxine Brenner bought 11,111 shares of Growthpoint Properties Australia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.43 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of A$49,221.73 ($34,909.03).

About Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ)

Growthpoint Properties Australia is a publicly traded ASX listed A-REIT (ASX Code: GOZ) that specialises in the ownership and management of quality investment property. Growthpoint owns interests in a diversified portfolio of 59 office and industrial properties throughout Australia valued at approximately $3.9 billion and has an investment mandate to invest in office, industrial and retail property sectors.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Growthpoint Properties Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growthpoint Properties Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.