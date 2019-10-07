Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of SUPV stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 843,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,473. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71. Grupo Supervielle has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.27. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $225.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUPV. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

