Hardy Oil & Gas (LON:HDY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.92

Hardy Oil & Gas plc (LON:HDY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.92 and traded as high as $6.89. Hardy Oil & Gas shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 4,326 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $4.68 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.92.

Hardy Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:HDY)

Hardy Oil and Gas plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in India. It holds a 10% interest in the GS-01 block situated in the Gujarat-Saurashtra offshore basin off the west coast of India; and a 75% interest in the CY-OS/2 exploration block covering an area of approximately 859 kilometers located in the northern part of the Cauvery basin.

