Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Shares of Harmonic stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.17. 365,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,737. The company has a market cap of $549.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $8.09.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.07 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 90,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 159,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,046.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Harmonic by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,333 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Harmonic by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 175,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth $3,720,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Harmonic by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 511,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 134,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Harmonic by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.