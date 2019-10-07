HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HDS. Barclays lowered HD Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on HD Supply to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair lowered HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $51.00 price target on HD Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $23,130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in HD Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HD Supply by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in HD Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in HD Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HDS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.51. 20,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,158. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. HD Supply has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HD Supply will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

