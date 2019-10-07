Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

HR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $33.87. 623,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,161. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.25. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $33.98.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.37). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $116.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

