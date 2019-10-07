Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HEMO) were up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.44 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.44 ($0.03), approximately 32,006 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,010,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88.

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO)

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is developing CDX bi-specific antibody, an immunotherapy product for patient conditioning undergoing bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplants and/or for relapsed acute myelogenous leukemia patients; and Hu-PHEC, a cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

