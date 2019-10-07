HeroNode (HER) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One HeroNode token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Bibox, Bilaxy and IDEX. Over the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. HeroNode has a market cap of $202,747.00 and approximately $10,466.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HeroNode Token Profile

HeroNode launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,074,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node.

HeroNode Token Trading

HeroNode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, LBank, Bilaxy, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

