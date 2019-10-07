Highland Gold Mining (LON:HGM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $194.73

Shares of Highland Gold Mining Ltd (LON:HGM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $194.73 and traded as low as $212.80. Highland Gold Mining shares last traded at $213.80, with a volume of 365,819 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 221.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 194.73. The company has a market cap of $775.10 million and a P/E ratio of 11.21.

Get Highland Gold Mining alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Highland Gold Mining’s previous dividend of $2.40. Highland Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.37%.

About Highland Gold Mining (LON:HGM)

Highland Gold Mining Limited engages in the acquisition, consolidation, and development of gold mining projects in Russia and Kyrgyzstan. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead. Its Gold Production segment holds 100% interests in the Mnogovershinnoye mine, which is located in the Nikolaevsk area of the Khabarovsk Territory in the far-east of Russia; and the Belaya Gora, which is located in the Khabarovsk region, Russia.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.