Hiveterminal Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $2,069.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 39.1% higher against the US dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00192761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.80 or 0.01028203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00030133 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00091178 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token was first traded on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net.

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

