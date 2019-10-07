Holders Technology (LON:HDT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.16

Shares of Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.16 and traded as low as $40.50. Holders Technology shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and a PE ratio of 11.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Holders Technology’s payout ratio is 0.27%.

About Holders Technology (LON:HDT)

Holders Technology plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes special laminates and materials, equipment, and supplies for printed circuit board (PCB) industry in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through PCB and LED segments. The company also distributes LED-related components, and lighting products and lighting solutions for the lighting industry.

