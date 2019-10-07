Honey (HONEY) Trading 47.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Honey (CURRENCY:HONEY) traded 40% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Honey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptohub. Over the last week, Honey has traded 47.8% lower against the US dollar. Honey has a total market capitalization of $2,531.00 and $8.00 worth of Honey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.54 or 0.00871182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00033602 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00213678 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005931 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00072051 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004245 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Honey Profile

Honey is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Honey’s total supply is 455,955 coins. Honey’s official Twitter account is @thehoneydev. The official website for Honey is honeycoin.info.

Honey Coin Trading

Honey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honey using one of the exchanges listed above.

