Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Holdings Lowered by National Investment Services Inc. WI

National Investment Services Inc. WI lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.7% of National Investment Services Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. National Investment Services Inc. WI’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,098,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,445,005,000 after buying an additional 345,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after buying an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,629,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,681,236,000 after buying an additional 81,005 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 10,615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,580,640,000 after buying an additional 8,968,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,808,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,537,793,000 after buying an additional 94,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.49. 821,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.48 and a 52-week high of $178.47. The company has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.34 and its 200-day moving average is $167.93.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.40.

In other news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.