HorusPay Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 138.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, HorusPay has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. HorusPay has a total market cap of $740,057.00 and approximately $204.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HorusPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00194248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.01026201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00028939 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00091302 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HorusPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HorusPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.