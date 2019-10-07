Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) Receives C$15.49 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.49.

Several research firms recently commented on HSE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. GMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$14.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other news, Director Robert John Peabody acquired 10,000 shares of Husky Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,954,082.13.

Shares of HSE traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$9.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,590,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,506. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.79. Husky Energy has a 12 month low of C$8.48 and a 12 month high of C$21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.62 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Husky Energy will post 0.9332181 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Husky Energy’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

