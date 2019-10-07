Hutchison China MediTech (LON:HCM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,945.20

Shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (LON:HCM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,945.20 and traded as low as $302.00. Hutchison China MediTech shares last traded at $312.50, with a volume of 4,242 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 333.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,945.20.

About Hutchison China MediTech (LON:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

