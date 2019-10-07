HyperLoot Market Cap Tops $5.68 Million (HLT)

HyperLoot (CURRENCY:HLT) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. One HyperLoot token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00005290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX and Coinsbit. HyperLoot has a total market capitalization of $5.68 million and approximately $144,394.00 worth of HyperLoot was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HyperLoot has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HyperLoot

HyperLoot’s total supply is 249,596,034 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,943,360 tokens. HyperLoot’s official website is hyperloot.net. The Reddit community for HyperLoot is /r/hyperloot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HyperLoot is medium.com/hyperloot-protocol. HyperLoot’s official Twitter account is @Hyperlootre.

Buying and Selling HyperLoot

HyperLoot can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and C2CX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperLoot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperLoot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperLoot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

