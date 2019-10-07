iBTC Trading Up 11.7% Over Last Week (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded 77.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One iBTC token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, iBTC has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. iBTC has a total market cap of $6,245.00 and $93.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00193199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.01043216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00027617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00090884 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About iBTC

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,576,577 tokens. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken. iBTC’s official website is ibtctoken.com.

Buying and Selling iBTC

iBTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

