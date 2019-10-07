IDEX Price Reaches $0.0149 on Top Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. IDEX has a total market cap of $6.75 million and $1,894.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IDEX has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012178 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00193624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.01032971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00029284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00090975 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,789,431 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IDEX is idex.market. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex.

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.