Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IMMU. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen set a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMU traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,407,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,538. Immunomedics has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunomedics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $13,230,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Ball acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $70,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Immunomedics by 23.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Immunomedics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Immunomedics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Immunomedics by 56.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Immunomedics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

