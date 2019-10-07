IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PI. Roth Capital increased their target price on IMPINJ from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMPINJ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Dougherty & Co raised shares of IMPINJ from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of IMPINJ from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IMPINJ currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.62. 102,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,415. The company has a market cap of $664.12 million, a PE ratio of -45.03 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75. IMPINJ has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IMPINJ will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,874,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total value of $117,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,012 shares of company stock worth $5,228,424. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in IMPINJ by 61.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 796,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after acquiring an additional 304,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IMPINJ by 28.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after acquiring an additional 132,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IMPINJ by 198.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 130,719 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in IMPINJ in the second quarter valued at $3,364,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IMPINJ in the second quarter valued at $2,857,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

