Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $76.32

Shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.32 and traded as high as $75.62. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $75.59, with a volume of 241,232 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.19.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLI. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 14,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 128,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 49,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.6% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,085,000.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLI)

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

