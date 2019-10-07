Information Services (TSE:ISV) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.00

Information Services Corp (TSE:ISV)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.00 and traded as low as $15.65. Information Services shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 2,470 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.34. The company has a market cap of $271.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$34.24 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Information Services Corp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

About Information Services (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

