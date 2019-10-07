Innova Price Up 47.7% Over Last Week (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 76.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, Innova has traded 47.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Innova has a total market cap of $34,868.00 and approximately $95.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 57.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin. The official website for Innova is innovacoin.info.

Buying and Selling Innova

Innova can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

