Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $742,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.68, for a total value of $738,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $721,400.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $741,850.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $746,900.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.34, for a total value of $756,700.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total value of $770,900.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $775,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $758,950.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.06, for a total value of $765,300.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $768,800.00.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,664,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,075. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $113.60 and a one year high of $167.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.45. The firm has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a PE ratio of 102.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,726 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 7,675 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,022 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,453 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp set a $180.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stephens set a $184.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on salesforce.com from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.31.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

