Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.33.

Several research firms have commented on PODD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Insulet from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Insulet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Insulet to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insulet stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.58. The stock had a trading volume of 28,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,501. Insulet has a twelve month low of $70.80 and a twelve month high of $168.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3,151.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.59.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.40, for a total transaction of $98,907.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 4,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $606,836.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 109.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

