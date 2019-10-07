Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.50

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 14227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XENT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 133.6% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 190.9% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 106.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the second quarter valued at $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

