Interzone Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Interzone has a market cap of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Interzone coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,963.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.66 or 0.02183510 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.94 or 0.02840848 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00697530 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00697988 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012009 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00057242 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00460213 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012652 BTC.

About Interzone

ITZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw.

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

