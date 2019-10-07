Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.90, approximately 21,069 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 85,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

ISNPY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

