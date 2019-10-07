Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Investors Bancorp (ISBC)

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ: ISBC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/4/2019 – Investors Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/1/2019 – Investors Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Savings Bank, which provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company generates deposits and originates loans. The company operates from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey, and fifty-three branch offices located in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties, New Jersey. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities. It originates mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate and consumer loans, the majority of which are home equity loans and home equity lines of credit. "

9/27/2019 – Investors Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/25/2019 – Investors Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

9/18/2019 – Investors Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/12/2019 – Investors Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/6/2019 – Investors Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

ISBC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,478. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Investors Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.16 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 7.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Investors Bancorp news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $220,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 35,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $393,264.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,398,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,747,000 after buying an additional 102,214 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,308,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,366,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after buying an additional 808,610 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,545,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,165,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,000,000 after buying an additional 809,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

