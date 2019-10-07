IOST (IOST) Price Reaches $0.0053 on Top Exchanges

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One IOST token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, CoinBene, IDEX and Binance. Over the last week, IOST has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $63.88 million and $15.44 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About IOST

IOST is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Kyber Network, IDEX, WazirX, BitMax, Kucoin, Ethfinex, CoinZest, DragonEX, Huobi, Hotbit, Bitrue, BitMart, Binance, ABCC, Koinex, BigONE, CoinBene, IDAX, Vebitcoin, GOPAX, HitBTC, Livecoin, Bitkub, OKEx, OTCBTC, Cobinhood, Zebpay, DigiFinex, Upbit, Bithumb, DDEX and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

