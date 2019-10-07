IRISnet Trading Up 4% Over Last Week (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, IRISnet has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $7.75 million and $4.30 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,001,743,376 coins and its circulating supply is 403,460,416 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org.

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

