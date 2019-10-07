iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Allred Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $605,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $178.96. 6,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,022. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.49 and a fifty-two week high of $185.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.82 and a 200 day moving average of $177.91.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6213 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.