istar (NYSE:STAR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

istar (NYSE:STAR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STAR. TheStreet raised istar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on istar from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

STAR stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.06. 253,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,405. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17. istar has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $811.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $4.85. The firm had revenue of $98.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.50 million. istar had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 52.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that istar will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marcos Alvarado bought 10,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $130,497.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,872.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $237,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,151,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,893,135.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 293,810 shares of company stock valued at $7,939,315 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of istar by 106.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of istar by 18.4% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 637,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 99,103 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of istar by 11,641.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 97,557 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of istar by 7.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,900,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,280,000 after purchasing an additional 398,459 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of istar during the second quarter worth $82,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

