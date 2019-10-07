Jervois Mining (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Shares Down 5%

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) shares were down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, approximately 432,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 182,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Jervois Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JRVMF)

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Australia. It explores for scandium, copper, nickel, cobalt, tin, and gold deposits. The company's principal project is the Nico Young nickel-cobalt project located in New South Wales, Australia. Jervois Mining Limited was founded in 1963 and is based in Hawthorn, Australia.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.