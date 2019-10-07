Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.11

Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.11 and traded as low as $8.04. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 0 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter.

In other Jewett-Cameron Trading news, insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $67,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,588 shares of company stock worth $256,890 in the last ninety days. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,141,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,000. Jewett-Cameron Trading makes up approximately 6.7% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Riverview Trust Co owned about 28.33% of Jewett-Cameron Trading as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.

