John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JBSS. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $95.78. 60,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,984. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.99. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1 year low of $53.12 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.69.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $216.76 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director Timothy R. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $478,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,260.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Valentine sold 5,362 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $509,550.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,955,053.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,516 shares of company stock worth $2,480,369. 22.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

