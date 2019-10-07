Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by National Investment Services Inc. WI

National Investment Services Inc. WI lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.3% of National Investment Services Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. National Investment Services Inc. WI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,906,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 177,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,953,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 47,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $133.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,110,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,806,219. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.81 and a 200-day moving average of $135.16. The company has a market capitalization of $346.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

