Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JMPLY. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Matthey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays cut Johnson Matthey from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.00.

OTCMKTS JMPLY traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.80. 3,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.40. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $92.40.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

