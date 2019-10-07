Kalium Lakes (ASX:KLL) Trading Up 2.1%

Kalium Lakes Ltd (ASX:KLL) shares were up 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.50 ($0.35) and last traded at A$0.49 ($0.35), approximately 639,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.48 ($0.34).

The company has a market capitalization of $188.13 million and a PE ratio of -8.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$0.52 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.55.

About Kalium Lakes (ASX:KLL)

Kalium Lakes Limited operate as an exploration and development company in Western Australia. It focuses on the development of the Beyondie sulphate of potash project, which includes 15 granted exploration licenses and a miscellaneous license that covers an area of approximately 2,400 square kilometers located at the eastern margin of the East Pilbara Region.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Kalium Lakes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalium Lakes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.